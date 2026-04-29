Paige Nienaber’s Midweek Idea Dump: You’re One To Talk

People will often ask me about “stations to follow” in terms of promotion, and I always tell them that the Hubbard stations in Cincinnati, 93Q in Syracuse, and Y94 in Fargo are my go-tos. They always seem to have at least two things going on.

I’ve thought of the Promotion Director gig as “giving the DJ’s stuff to talk about,” and if “Listen to us with Alexa” is the only thing on your site…you might need something.

Also, I totally understand that websites are not necessarily the best indicator of what your content is. Mojo and Dave Ryan are great examples of shows that do so much great stuff that you really need to dive into the socials to gauge what they’re doing.

So, you have a national contest that you’re required to do. A goal would be to have something local to talk about, too. And again, 93Q is a terrific example of that. And if you base success on ratings, then the Hubbard stations, 93Q and Y94, should be prime examples of what happens when you have Great Programming + Amazing Talent + Stuff To Talk About.

And now on with the Dumpage:

Blingo

A station has a very nice diamond to give away in June, and in the past has done a wedding for the client and various other promotions.

“Blingo” would be a one-day photo scavenger hunt originating at the client. Meet there, and at a set time, everyone gets a 25-square bingo card. Each spot on the grid has something to take a photo of, ie, “A dog with a bandana on it”. Shoot pics of five things/places/people that make a straight line, and be the first to return to the client to win.

Winfluencers

We’re pretty awful at trumpeting our winners.

If you have a high school student win some kind of contest like backstage passes, always, always make sure you send their school newspaper a photo of them with the artist. Ditto with outlying areas of the market. If someone in Cannon Falls wins tickets to meet Springsteen, send their local paper a press release.

So what if, with all your contesting, you gave the winners a second-chance drawing? Share and hashtag on social media that you won and get tossed into a monthly drawing. If they’re engaged enough to try and win Cardi B tickets, they’ll definitely boast that they won for a shot at another prize.

Momaries

We have all done versions of “People’s Court” and as Rick Dees would say, “It’s….. amaziiiiiing.”

Time will affect memories and years down the line, parents, kids, and sibs will have differing versions of holiday incidents and other events. If you were to ask my mom about the time she spun out on black ice at Lake Mille Lacs on Christmas Eve, or the time that she got pulled over for speeding after picking me up after Kindergarten, she would be horrified and deny it to everyone listening. “Rubbish! I’m an excellent driver!”

So, what if you tested memories on Friday before the Mother’s Day weekend and let the audience decide who has the more accurate version of the event?

Overkicking The Prom Coverage

Social Media is all about memories, retro one-upsmanship, and, of course, boasting. This is Renee. Future off-Broadway actress, flight attendant, and rubber of shoulders with the rich and famous. “Out of my league” doesn’t begin to cover it.

So, since we’re now prom season, there’s a digital way to acknowledge it.

And this is Scott Schulte from Z-102.9. Proud? Boastful? It’s framed and hanging in the station lobby.

Beer 30

This is a 5:30ish feature every afternoon hosted by Matthew and Tim at Z-106.7 in Chico. They sample and critique beers from around the area and around the world. EASILY sponsorable by a liquor company.

The Mistake Show

Drew Carey did it on his TV show. The Eagle in Norfolk did it on their website for April Fools; they announced that there were 37 errors on the website. Spot them all and win. Their numbers for the day hit the stratosphere.

A couple of the morning shows have done it as a one-day feature. Listen from 6 to 10 and then enter every mistake that was made for (whatever). Not that you’d want someone glued to the show for four straight hours…

When Mommy Met Daddy

“Write in and tell us why your mom deserves (prize from client)” has some years on it. But just like with Valentines and helping people pull off amazing surprise engagements, stories about how parents met can be funny and/or heart-warming.

My friend (deleted by his lawyer) met his wife at a university free clinic, where she was also experiencing painful urination. They had something in common, but there is a whole different story that they told their kids. My mom? Was a hottie. My dad? Clever. She lived up the street in St. Paul and would walk past his house to get the city bus to work. So… he blocked the sidewalk with his car and started washing it when she headed down the street. She had to walk around him. He apologized, she asked about his cool new car, buh bing.

This is one of those topics to use on Thursday or Friday.

More-iachis

When planning for Hallmark Holidays, take a long look and dissect them for things you can play around with. With Cinco de Mayo, one would be Mariachis.

This is just the tip of the iceberg but there seem to be quite a few Mariachi covers that you could play Name That El Tuno with. Or give staff the first exposure to telenovelas. Or take the audio from this and make a promo that supports whatever your current contest is, with this as the soundtrack. Post it next Friday.

The Big Switch

One of the Clifton things that he employed when launching stations like WiLD in SFO and refreshing ‘BLS in NY was “The Big Switch”. Basically, it was the creation of this image that EVERYONE who had the strength and energy to push a button was bailing on the competitor and crossing the street.

All of the imaging was people talking about how they’d made the switch. To win, that was the phrase. And with CHR’s and Rhythms, it created the impression that the other station was tired, stale, and over.

98.9 The Bull in Seattle did The Switch and used all the research that Facebook has done for us to make the video.

Bundling Prizes

At Christmas, it’s common to see stations bundle their prizes in stockings or “wrapped presents”. WROR in Boston did it as the $5000 Sleigh.

One of the stations has money and “stuff” from Sauze Agave Cocktails for giveaway the week of Cinco de Mayo. They’ll be presented as being in piñatas that are whacked open on the air during the 5 o’clock hour. One of the Prize Piñatas will have gift cards, concert tickets, JBL speakers, and $500 cash. You don’t know what you win until it gets whacked open while you’re on with the DJ.

Italian Food & Hairstyling

One of the stations has an Italian restaurant that needed a push for an opening. You COULD do “Spot The Impasta” and list 19 styles/varieties of noodles on the website…and something like “Seminiferous Tubules”. ID the non-pasta and win. The place in question embraces a Soprano’s attitude, which COULD then lead to a Bada Bing Listener Of The Week feature on the website.

Another station has a hairstylist who is celebrating a 20th anniversary. As near as I can tell, no one has ever done a Hairtervention. Because we all know people who need one. In this case, it would be spouses submitting 20-year-old AND recent shots that show the same style. The offending party would be confronted, thrown in a limo, and rushed immediately to hair-hab.

S.T.D.

In the beginning, there was FML (Free Music Live), and it was good. And that begat WTF (Win Thousands Free). And thus spaketh a Marketing Director who announceth “STD”, or Score Tickets Daily. And the people rejoiced.