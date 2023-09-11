Cody Alan Premieres First Satellite Show With SiriusXM

Radio veteran Cody Alan has joined SiriusXM’s The Highway as the co-host of Highway Mornings with Cody Alan & Macie Banks. The show aims to deliver the latest updates in country music, pop culture, and entertainment with celebrity guests and listeners.

Alan, who has been in radio since the age of 15, will continue to host CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown. He has garnered multiple awards throughout his career, including being named 2021 National On-Air Personality of the Year by the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music’s Personality of the Year twice.

Alan said, “Highway Mornings with Cody Alan & Macie Banks will bring a fresh and fun perspective to the airwaves.” He added, “The show will include the latest in country music, pop culture, entertainment, conversations with celebrity guests, listener calls, and sharing their personal stories.”