Radio Hall of Fame Names 24 Nominees for 2026 Class

The ballot is set for one of radio’s highest honors. The Museum of Broadcast Communications has named 24 nominees for the 2026 Radio Hall of Fame class, with nearly 1,000 industry members set to begin voting Friday, April 24.

Ballots go out April 24 to nearly 1,000 industry members, who can vote for up to six nominees through May 8. The top six vote-getters earn automatic induction; the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee will round out the class. Inductees will be announced on May 20 and honored at the induction ceremony on October 8 at the Fairmont Hotel in Chicago.

The 2026 nominees are:

Andie Summers

Big D & Bubba

Bob Stroud

Boomer Esiason

Charlie Van Dyke

Enrique Santos

Fred Winston

Funkmaster Flex

Helen Little

Joey Reynolds

John & Ken

Johnny Magic

Kevin Matthews

Kid Leo

Larry Elder

Lee Arnold

Monica May

Pat Hughes

Raul Brindis

Rickey Smiley

Ryan Cameron

Shotgun Tom Kelly

The Electrifying Mojo

Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!

The confidential ballot will be conducted by Votem.com and overseen by Miller Kaplan’s Andrew Rosen.

Radio Hall of Fame Co-Chairman Dennis Green said, “An outstanding group of broadcasters has been nominated for induction into the 2026 Radio Hall of Fame class. This year marks the 38th class of inductees as we celebrate those who have made a lasting impact on the industry—many of whom continue to shape it today. Congratulations to all the nominees.”

Co-Chairman Kraig T. Kitchin added, “This special group of individuals and programs nominated for induction in 2026 epitomizes the wide spectrum of talented individuals our industry is fortunate to rely on and build large audiences around. My congratulations to each of them. What they’ve accomplished is truly special.”