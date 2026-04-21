‘RG Kids’ Brings Child Sports Hosts to TUDN Radio

TUDN Radio is already giving the next generation of sports broadcasters a show. TelevisaUnivision has teamed with Multimedios Radio to bring RG Kids, a children-hosted sports commentary program out of Monterrey, Mexico, to US listeners every Saturday.

Originating from RG La Deportiva (XERG-AM), RG Kids features family-friendly sports commentary and analysis from young hosts, with a stated goal of inspiring the next generation of sports fans and broadcast professionals. It will be heard across TUDN Radio stations and the Uforia app.

TelevisaUnivision Deportes Radio Network VP Carlos Azcárte said, “This partnership reflects our commitment to push the boundaries of sports storytelling and elevate young voices in our community. RG Kids brings something truly unique to the sports landscape, a show where children are not only the stars but the experts. We’re proud to join forces with Multimedios Radio to deliver this creative and inspiring content to our listeners.”

Multimedios Radio General Director Manuel Cisneros said, “RG Kids has been a passion project for Multimedios Radio, showcasing the knowledge, charisma, and authenticity that kids bring to the sports world. Our collaboration with TUDN Radio marks an exciting new chapter in the show’s evolution. We’re thrilled to share the joy and energy of our young hosts with families across the United States.”