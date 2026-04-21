iHeartMedia’s Gator Harrison Leaves for K-LOVE and Air 1

A longtime iHeartMedia programming executive is stepping out of commercial radio and into a calling. Gator Harrison is leaving iHeartMedia to become Chief Media Officer at Educational Media Foundation, taking the helm of the K-LOVE and Air 1 radio networks.

Harrison, who was previously SVP of Programming, replaces David Pierce, who exited K-LOVE last May after a 34-year run.

Harrison has received numerous industry honors for his work in the Country format, including national recognition from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association. He is also a multiple-time honoree as one of Radio Ink’s Top Programmers in Country Radio.

Off-air, he co-founded Believers, a Nashville-based ministry serving music industry professionals, in 2015.

Harrison said, “I dedicated my life to Jesus in 1995 and prayed that He would allow me to do what I love, where I love, all for His glory. Through years of growth and preparation, He has faithfully answered that prayer. I am deeply grateful to iHeartMedia for their support and investment in my journey, and I am honored to join the K-LOVE and Air 1 family.”

K-LOVE CEO Tom Stultz said, “We are thrilled to welcome such an outstanding industry expert to our team. His blend of expertise, coupled with the industry connections and ministry work he so loves, will enhance our mission and further position K-LOVE to inspire people to move closer to Jesus.”