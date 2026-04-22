Joe Rogan, Crime Junkie Win Edison’s Q1 2026 Podcast Rankings

The top of the podcast charts hasn’t changed much, but plenty has shifted beneath it. Edison Research has released its Top 50 Podcasts in the US for Q1 2026, drawn from Edison Podcast Metrics and ranked by reach among weekly podcast consumers ages 13+.

The Joe Rogan Experience, Crime Junkie, and The Daily hold the top three spots for the second consecutive quarter, with the full top six unchanged in rank order from Q4 2025. Dateline NBC climbed two positions to number seven, while MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories made the biggest move in the top ten, jumping eight spots to number nine.

The quarter’s standout story is Good Hang with Amy Poehler, which soared from 38th to 13th after winning the inaugural Golden Globe for Best Podcast in January, the second straight quarter the show has reached a record high. Other Golden Globe finalists also moved up: The Mel Robbins Podcast gained three positions, Up First gained one, and Armchair Expert jumped 12.

Elsewhere in the ranker, Giggly Squad broke into the top 50 for the first time, fresh off winning Best Podcast of the Year at the iHeartMedia Podcast Awards in March. The Herd with Colin Cowherd hit a record high, and The Dan Bongino Show reentered the top 50 after Bongino returned to podcasting in February.