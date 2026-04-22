Farm and Ranch Media Adds Weekend Run for ‘AOA’

Farm and Ranch Media will expand its weekday show, Agriculture of America, to weekends, starting May 1. First launched by FARM and NAFB Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Adams in 2018, the show features conversations with key voices in agriculture.

The nationally syndicated talk show has grown to over 70 affiliate stations, with Adams hosting since 2023. Episodes feature interviews with agricultural leaders, members of Congress, market analysts, and newsmakers.

AOA Host and FARM VP of National Ag Content Jesse Allen remarked, “There continues to be no shortage of news and information for farmers and ranchers, and we are looking to double down on our efforts to bring that information to them through our radio affiliate partners. I am honored that we are able to grow the AOA footprint and expand to include a weekend offering that will continue to tell the story of agriculture, one conversation at a time.”

FARM President/CEO Lance Knudson stated, “As the media landscape continues to change and certain products go away, we remain committed to providing great content to our affiliate radio station partners. Jesse has done an excellent job helping us continue the growth of AOA, and this new weekend version of the show will only add to the work we are doing to inform farmers, ranchers, and tell the story of agriculture.”