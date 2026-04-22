NAB Inducts John Tesh and Rob Lowe Into Hall of Fame

The newest voice in the NAB’s Radio Hall of Fame hasn’t just been on the air for more than 25 years; he’s also created one of the most memorable themes in sports. John Tesh was inducted into the NAB Hall of Fame on Tuesday night as part of the annual Awards Dinner in Las Vegas.

Actor and filmmaker Rob Lowe was inducted on the television side. This year’s Awards Dinner marked the first in decades not co-sponsored by BMI, as NAB fully took on the event after last year.

Tesh launched his nationally syndicated radio show, Intelligence for Your Life, in 1999 alongside his wife Connie Sellecca and son Gib Gerard. It now airs on more than 350 stations and reaches 7.6 million listeners each week, with a spin-off, Intelligence for Your Health with Connie Sellecca, airing alongside it.

Before radio, Tesh built a television career that included a decade as co-host of Entertainment Tonight and a stint as a CBS News correspondent covering the Olympics, Tour de France, and Wimbledon. He also composed “Roundball Rock,” the NBA on NBC theme from 1990 to 2002, which returned to NBC this past October. His PBS special John Tesh: Live at Red Rocks ranks among the most successful in public television history.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt stated, “John Tesh’s work reflects a unique blend of creativity, risk-taking, and reinvention across broadcasting. From shaping iconic television moments to building one of the most successful syndicated radio programs in the country, his work has consistently pushed boundaries and expanded what’s possible in media.”

LeGeyt added, “Rob Lowe’s career is a masterclass in evolution and longevity in television. From defining roles in some of the most beloved series in TV history to his continued success as a producer and host, he has remained a dynamic force in the industry, consistently connecting with audiences across generations and platforms.”