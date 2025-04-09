NAB Can Go For That: John Oates Inducted Into Hall of Fame

Legendary singer-songwriter John Oates was inducted into the NAB Radio Hall of Fame last night in a celebration of broadcasting excellence hosted by BMI and the NAB. The event also marked the conclusion of BMI’s role in organizing the dinner, with NAB set to continue the Hall of Fame tradition moving forward.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said, “This event marks a historic moment for our industry, as we honor broadcasting icons whose contributions have not only shaped the media landscape but continue to inspire generations of creators and broadcasters. Our honorees represent the heart of innovation, storytelling, and connection in broadcasting, and we are proud to celebrate their profound impact on television and radio.”

The ceremony, held at the Encore in Las Vegas, also featured remarks from Perry Sook, Chairman and CEO of Nexstar Media Group and NAB Joint Board Chair, and Collin Jones, President of Westwood One and NAB Radio Board Chair.

Going forward, NAB will independently oversee the Broadcasting Hall of Fame ceremony, continuing to celebrate excellence in radio and television.

Oates, best known as one half of Hall & Oates, was celebrated for his decades-long influence on American radio. Oates’ work has helped shape multiple generations of music listeners with a sound blending rock, pop, R&B, and soul.

Throughout his career, Oates has been recognized with numerous industry accolades, including the BMI Icon Award, BMI Troubadour Award, and multiple BMI Million-Air and Pop Awards. He is also a member of both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In accepting the honor, Oates spoke about the deep role radio has played in his life and career, telling attendees, “The music played on the stations I listened to growing up was indelibly printed on my soul, my mind, and it’s the music that made me. I owe everything to radio.” Oates then performed a set that included “Out of Touch,” “She’s Gone,” and some of his solo work.

The ceremony also recognized the NFL’s historic impact on television broadcasting. Since airing its first game in 1939, the NFL has become a dominant force on TV screens, influencing how sports and live entertainment are presented. Innovations like instant replay and high-definition broadcasts, as well as the cultural phenomenon of the Super Bowl, have made the NFL a cornerstone of American media. Rich Eisen, NFL Network broadcaster and host of The Rich Eisen Show, accepted the award on behalf of the league.

BMI President and CEO Mike O’Neill stated, “In celebration of 75 amazing years, I can think of no better time or way to preserve the tradition of this evening than for BMI to hand it over to our incredible partners from the start, the NAB. We believe that the broadcasting industry and the creative community will always enrich one another, and BMI is honored to facilitate that vital relationship long into the future.”