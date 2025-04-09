Nowlin, Murr, and Tyler Team Up for New Boston Morning Show

Chuck Nowlin is making a major move on iHeartMedia Boston’s 100.7 WZLX, as the longtime Afternoon host shifts to mornings. Joining him will be Danielle Murr, returning to Boston radio after her work on WAAF and WEEI, and WZLX Program Director Chris Tyler.

Nowlin, the station’s longest-tenured on-air personality, has been a familiar voice in Boston for more than three decades. The Chuck Nowlin Morning Show will debut April 14, with episodes to also be made available as a podcast.

Nowlin shared his excitement about the shift to mornings, saying, “After years of working the fryolator during the afternoon rush, I’m psyched to take the paper trainee hat off to manage the morning shift and start the day with Boston.”

Murr commented, “My passport needs a break, so I’ve decided to get back to my rock and roll roots. I’m thrilled to return to the morning airwaves in Boston and bring a dose of sanity to start the day, while undoubtedly driving Chuck and Tyler crazy. I’m excited to add my brand of wit and wisdom to the immensely talented team at WZLX and iHeart Boston.”

Tyler added, “I’ve been lucky enough to manage some amazing talent over the years, and Chuck is at the top of that list. He is beloved by the loyal WZLX audience. So, it only makes sense that he hosts the new morning show.”