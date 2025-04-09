Trusty Rejects FCC ‘Weaponization’ In First Nomination Hearing

Olivia Trusty, President Trump’s FCC Commissioner, enjoyed a warm bipartisan welcome in her appearance before the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday morning, even as lawmakers addressed growing concerns about Trump’s influence on the agency.

Trusty, a longtime Hill staffer with experience in telecommunications policy, received praise from both Republican and Democratic senators during her nomination hearing with Sen. Roger Wicker stating Trusty “plays chess, not checkers, and shoots straight.”

Her extensive background includes senior roles at the Senate Subcommittees on Communications and Manufacturing, the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Verizon, and Qwest. Trusty holds an M.A. in American Government from Georgetown University and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.

In her opening remarks, Trusty said, “My desire to continue the shared commitment and public service that has been in my family for generations.” She emphasized priorities such as expanding broadband access, defending network security against foreign threats, and eliminating robocalls, notably omitting any specific reference to broadcast regulation.

Throughout the hearing, Trusty largely focused on broadband policy, leaving questions about her role in regulating radio and television largely unanswered. When Sen. Jerry Moran asked about media ownership, Trusty responded, “We need a modern regulatory framework that reflects the reality of today’s media marketplace,” in line with Chairman Carr’s “Delete, Delete, Delete” initiative.

Democrats, including Senate Commerce, Science & Transportation Committee Ranking Member Maria Cantwell, raised concerns about potential political influence on independent agencies like the FCC under the Trump Administration. However, Cantwell also expressed personal respect for Trusty during a session filled with cordiality and lighthearted exchanges.

Sen. Ben Ray Luján pressed Trusty on whether she supports the White House’s involvement in FCC decisions, particularly around reinstated political petitions targeting CBS, NBC, and ABC. Trusty answered that she would “focus on the rules and carry them out fairly and objectively,” adding that while the president is entitled to express views, she would be “guided by the statute.”

Trusty also made clear she does not support the “weaponization” of the FCC.

Support for her nomination appeared strong across party lines, with Sen. Luján closing by praising her “ethical record” and calling Trusty someone “the Commission and Capitol Hill could use.”

With reporting from Adam R. Jacobson