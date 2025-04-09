LeGeyt Unveils NAB’s Congressional Game Plan At Town Hall

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt outlined the broadcasting industry’s legislative agenda for the 119th Congress during a town hall at NAB Show 2025, while also announcing the launch of a new website designed to support broadcaster advocacy efforts.

Addressing members, LeGeyt said, “Broadcasters play a vital role in their communities, from reporting on dangerous weather events to covering local sports and news, and it is truly an honor to advocate on behalf of local stations in Washington. In the 119th Congress, we are fighting for policies that allow local stations to continue this vital work, from calling on the FCC to modernize ownership regulations to keeping AM radio in cars to keep Americans safe.”

LeGeyt noted significant recent progress, highlighting the NAB State Leadership Conference in March, where broadcasters from every US state met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Their combined efforts prompted dozens of lawmakers to co-sponsor the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act and the Local Radio Freedom Act, opposing performance royalty fees on local radio airplay. The AM Act now holds a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate and more than 140 cosponsors in the House of Representatives.

NAB has also intensified efforts to encourage the FCC to modernize ownership rules that many argue are outdated in today’s media landscape. The NAB is currently challenging the FCC’s decision to maintain current ownership caps in the 2018 Quadrennial Report in the Eighth Circuit Court, arguing that the agency has failed to account for the competitive threat of digital platforms.

The newly launched website details six major legislative priorities for broadcasters:

Modernizing antiquated broadcast ownership rules to improve competitiveness. Preserving AM radio in vehicles as a public safety resource. Supporting the advancement of NEXTGEN TV to protect critical infrastructure. Opposing changes to advertising tax deductibility that could harm local broadcasters. Fighting against the imposition of any additional performance fee on local radio stations. Safeguarding broadcasters’ investments in creating local content.

The 119th Congress will end in January 2027.