Smart TV, Shorts, and Social Can Make Your Podcast A Winner

As podcast growth explodes, radio has more competition than ever to stand out in the audio space. So, what does it take for broadcasters to craft a winning strategy in the space? An expert panel at NAB Show 2025 gave their tips to a packed room on Tuesday.

Moderated by former Cumulus Media podcast executive and current consultant John Wordock, the panel featured YouTube Global Product Activation Manager for Podcasts Emma Sweet, Coleman Insights VP Jay Nachlis, and Urban One SVP of National Audio Revenue, Integrated Marketing & Partnerships Samuel Tatum Jr.

“There are so many distractions on our phones… doomscrolling, TikTok recipes, cat videos,” Wordock said to open. “That’s the climate we’re in.” With listeners overwhelmed by endless content options, he emphasized the need for broadcasters and podcasters to craft smarter strategies for capturing and keeping audience attention.

Samuel Tatum Jr. discussed how Urban One leverages its established brands like The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, The D.L. Hughley Show, and Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell to not only reach traditional radio listeners but also build digital audiences. Tatum remarked, “We’re able to take the audience that we see in the podcasting space, utilize that data, that analytics of how long are they listening, what are they reacting to, what are they listening through, how are they engaging and repurposing that to give it back to our executive producers and talent,” he said. “That would be one of our winning strategies.”

Jay Nachlis emphasized that one of the biggest challenges in podcasting is brand awareness. “There’s always a correlation between awareness levels and consumption levels. The more aware someone is of your brand, the more they’re going to use it,” he said. Nachlis cited data from a Coleman Insights study showing a dramatic drop-off in recognition after top shows like The Joe Rogan Experience, noting the need for targeted brand-building campaigns to close that gap.

Representing the newly dominant podcast platform, YouTube, Emma Sweet encouraged creators to shift their mindset from chasing algorithms to serving audiences. “Replace the word algorithm with audience,” she said. “How can I help my audience better find my content? How can I serve my audience with really good content that keeps them coming back?”

Sweet explained that success on YouTube doesn’t require immediately launching long video podcasts. Instead, she recommended starting small with short-form content such as YouTube Shorts, clips, and highlights, which can still build significant reach and engagement. “You don’t have to start there. You can start small,” she said.

Dispelling common misconceptions, Nachlis presented new research from Coleman and Amplifi Media on how 75% of podcast consumers now alternate between audio and video depending on their context – listening while commuting, exercising, or consuming video content on Smart TVs at home.

Sweet supported the data, revealing, “We’ve seen a billion watch time hours per day on what we call the new devices, so Smart TVs,” Sweet said. “It’s also our fastest-growing source of watch time for podcast content specifically.”

Another major shift discussed was social media overtaking friends and family as the top method for discovering new podcasts. “This was the very first time in research that we’ve seen social media take over number one,” Nachlis said. “YouTube at number one, Shorts at number two… people are clearly saying they’re discovering podcasts this way.”

Samuel Tatum Jr. added that for Urban One, social media is now a core part of their strategy. “We do use social media a lot to draw and create those viral moments,” he said. “We develop different recipes and different audiences and reach them.”

Sweet emphasized that short-form content offers major opportunities to bring in new listeners. “There’s potential for 40% incremental new audience from doing short form,” she said.

As the conversation moved toward content strategy, the panel stressed the importance of consistency and passion. “You build a relationship with your end user that they’re expecting you to post this content on this day at this time,” Tatum said. “It becomes a part of their programmed habit.”

Sweet reiterated that creators should focus on content they love rather than chasing trends. “Produce content you’re passionate about,” she said. “If it’s good, people will stay, and your content will be discovered.”

The panelists agreed that success in today’s audio landscape means serving audiences wherever they are – whether that’s audio in the car, video on Smart TVs, or short clips on social media. It’s no longer just about building shows; it’s about building adaptable, discoverable brands.

As Sweet summarized: “Viewers don’t care if you have the fanciest equipment. They care about good lighting, good sound, and authentic content. Everything else can come after that.”