AM Radio Act Clears Filibuster Hurdle With Senate Supermajority

The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act has reached a filibuster-proof supermajority US Senate. The bipartisan bill, introduced by Sens. Ed Markey (D-MA) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) to require automakers to include AM radio in all new vehicles, has officially obtained 60 cosponsors.

The legislation was first introduced in May 2023 and reintroduced at the start of the 2025 session. It advanced through the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, chaired by Cruz and including Markey as a member, in February.

The growing support in the Senate mirrors the momentum the bill is gathering in the House of Representatives, where it has 129 co-sponsors.

In a joint statement, Cruz and Markey commented, “With the addition of a 60th cosponsor, our AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act hit a key milestone, demonstrating the broad, bipartisan support for this commonsense bill. From emergency response to sports, entertainment, and news, AM radio is a lifeline for tens of millions of Americans. We are proud to fight for this legislation and ensure that AM radio can continue to play an important role in our constituents’ lives.”

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt stated, “Securing the support of a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate underscores just how vital AM radio is to public safety, local journalism and the communities that rely on it every day.”

“From delivering life-saving emergency alerts to keeping Americans connected with local news, sports, and diverse programming, AM radio remains an indispensable part of our national communications infrastructure. NAB is grateful to the 60 senators standing behind this bipartisan effort and thanks Chairman Cruz and Senator Markey for their leadership in championing this important legislation. America’s local radio broadcasters urge both the Senate and House to act swiftly on this vital legislation.”

Speaking before more than 500 local broadcasters at the 2025 NAB State Leadership Conference in March, Sen. Cruz voiced strong optimism for the passage of the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act under new Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), who is responsible for scheduling the bill for a floor vote.