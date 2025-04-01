Nueva Network Kicks Off QueOnnda Rollout With Dual Rebrands

Boston’s Exitos 103.7 (WCCM-AM) and Washington, DC’s DC 87.7 (WDCN-LD) have new identities corresponding with the launch of Nueva Network’s QueOnnda digital platform. The Hispanic-focused stations are now operating as QueOnnda DC and QueOnnda Boston.

QueOnnda DC and QueOnnda Boston will offer 24-hour Spanish-language programming supplemented by streaming access, original podcast content, mobile engagement, and localized social media integration. Both signals are the first to adopt the network’s multi-platform approach aimed at modernizing Spanish-language radio across the United States.

Unveiled in March at Nueva Network’s 2025 Audioverse Upfront event in New York City’s Hudson Yards, Que Onnda will also feature a slate of new initiatives aimed at promoting Latino voices and culture, including the Nuevo Latino Artist of the Year campaign, Latino Podcast Awards, Influencers Summit for Change, and Copa Superfans ahead of Mundial 2026.

The platform uses first-party audience data drawn from across Nueva Network’s audio properties to help advertisers reach Hispanic communities with greater precision and impact. Chief Innovation Officer René Alegria highlighted QueOnnda’s advanced AI system, built to help brands – especially small to mid-sized Latino-owned businesses – use that data to deliver personalized, culturally relevant messaging and generate targeted leads.

Nueva Network Founder and CEO Jose Villafañe said, “Our goal is simple – deliver dynamic local content through an innovative multi-platform strategy. QueOnnda empowers our affiliate partners to tap into digital opportunities while staying rooted in their local radio communities. It allows local sales teams to offer new value to advertisers—and to compete in an increasingly digital-first market without the heavy cost of building their own platforms.”