Urban One and Reach Media Raise $1.6 Million for St. Jude Kids

Urban One’s Radio One and Reach Media divisions came together once again for their annual Urban Cares for St. Jude Kids radiothon, raising $1.6 million in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital across 13 local markets and national syndication.

Since 2008, Urban One and Reach Media’s support has helped raise $24.3 million for St. Jude, calling on listeners to become monthly donors and support families battling life-threatening childhood illnesses. This year’s total outperformed last year’s $1.5 million.

The year’s two-day radiothon was amplified by Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, The Willie Moore Jr. Show, Nightly Spirit with Darlene McCoy, and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show with special guest appearances by gospel and inspirational artists, including Lisa Knowles Smith, Vashawn Mitchell, MAJOR., Pastor Mike Jr., and Zacardi Cortez.

Urban One Audio Division Co-President Deon Levingston said, “We are proud to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in its mission to find cures for childhood cancer, sickle cell, and other life-threatening diseases. At Urban One, we believe in giving back to the community and making a meaningful impact. Our partnership with St. Jude allows us to create positive change and hope for families during a very difficult time in their lives.”

ALSAC Interim CEO Ike Anand added, “For almost two decades, our partners and friends at Urban One have brought people together to advance a common goal: helping kids with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. We are deeply grateful for listeners nationwide who tuned in to learn more about St. Jude and those who were so generous to provide support that helps St. Jude find cures and save children.”