100.3 The Bull Awards $4,500 To Houston 4H & FFA Chapters

Audacy Houston’s 100.3 The Bull (KILT) has concluded its Frito & Katy’s Farming the Future contest, awarding $4,500 in support of local youth agriculture programs. Three standout 4H and FFA chapters received funds for their projects and new equipment to aid in ag education.

To qualify, participating chapters submitted videos detailing their current agriculture projects, future goals, and the role agriculture plays in their lives and communities. The contest highlighted the dedication of young Texans to sustaining and innovating within the agricultural industry.

The Bull morning hosts Frito and Katy announced the results on their show, with the winners officially recognized during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Beyond the contest, 100.3 The Bull promoted youth ag programs and distributed “AG-vocate” buttons to show support for the next generation of farmers and ranchers throughout the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.