Stocker Takes Over as iHeart Nebraska-Iowa Area President

iHeartMedia has appointed Jennifer Stocker as Area President for its Nebraska-Iowa operations, which includes more than 35 stations across Omaha, Des Moines, Sioux City, Davenport, Ogallala, and Cedar Rapids.

Stocker steps into the role with over 25 years of experience at iHeartMedia, most recently serving in the MidNorth Area where she led six markets and was directly responsible for the Grand Forks, ND cluster as Market President.

iHeart Division President Shosh Abromovich said, “Jen’s strong work ethic, organizational skills, positive attitude, culture-first mentality, and competitive drive make her the perfect fit to elevate this Area to new heights. Her passion for our radio brands and profound understanding of the connection with our audience across all platforms will foster growth within our community, advertising partners, and team.”

Stocker commented, “I am deeply honored and excited to take on the role of Area President for the Nebraska-Iowa region at iHeartMedia. This position offers the privilege of working with an exceptionally talented team while serving the dynamic and vibrant communities that make this region so unique. I look forward to advancing iHeartMedia’s legacy of innovation and connection, and I’m eager to collaborate with our partners to create outstanding experiences for both our listeners and clients.”