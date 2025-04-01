River Radio Raises $390K for St. Jude in 31st Annual Radiothon

Max Media’s River Radio of Southern Illinois raised $390,498 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during its 31st annual Country Cares for St. Jude Radiothon. Led by New Country Z100 (WOOZ), the event has generated more than $6.5 million in donations since 1995.

The fundraiser once again drew strong backing from local listeners and sponsors, who contributed to the effort to support children battling cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. The two-day event has become a staple in Southern Illinois broadcasting, combining storytelling, music, and on-air calls to action to inspire giving.

Max Media River Radio General Manager Steve Falat said, “Our New Country Z100 staff, listeners and sponsors continue to overwhelm us with their incredible generosity for St. Jude year in and year out with our annual St. Jude Radiothon.”