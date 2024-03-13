Radio One Combines National Power To Raise $1.5m For St. Jude

Urban One’s combined power of Radio One and Reach Media successfully raised more than $1.5 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This year’s event marks the 17th year of Urban One’s St. Jude partnership, cumulatively raising $22 million.

The Radiothon, held on February 29 and March 1, was kickstarted by Radio One’s syndicated Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, followed by local midday hosts across the group’s thirteen markets, The Willie Moore Jr. Show, and closed out by The Nightly Spirit with Darlene. Many special guests made appearances including Jekalyn Carr, Jor’Dan Armstrong, Nia Allen, Bishop William Murphy, Latrice Pace, Rudy Curence, VaShawn Mitchell, JJ Hairston, Jovante Patton and Keyondra Lockett

featured a lineup of special guests and was broadcast across 13 markets, emphasizing the importance of community support in aiding St. Jude’s mission to provide lifesaving treatments to children without imposing financial burdens on their families.

Radio One CEO David Kantor said, “We are delighted with the success we had with our radiothon for St. Jude on our inspiration stations. It was one of the most successful years we’ve had with this annual event.”

ALSAC CEO Richard C. Shadyac Jr. added, “For 17 years, our partners and friends at urban music stations nationwide have united listeners to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. We are deeply grateful for the generosity of audience members across the country and our partners’ dedication to the Urban Cares for St. Jude Kids program throughout these years.”