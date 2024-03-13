Townsquare Branches Out Into ‘Taste of Country Mornings’

Townsquare Media’s Taste of Country brand has launched its very own morning show, Taste of Country Mornings. Hosted by Nicole Taylor and Matthew Wood, the four-hour weekday program is initially available over-the-air in four markets and via the Taste of Country site.

This show adds to the brand’s radio lineup, including Taste of Country Nights with Evan Paul, which airs on 133 radio stations across the US.

Odessa/Midland’s Lonestar 92.3 (KNFM), Grand Junction’s 99.9 KEKB, Iowa’s Quad Cities’ US 104.9 (KIIK), and Cheyenne/Laramie’s Y95 (KCGY) are the debut stations.

Nicole Taylor is best known as one of the triplets making up the band Taylor Red, which has a significant social media following. While this is her first radio hosting gig, she has made numerous appearances on Taste of Country Nights. Matthew Wood joins after hosting mornings on Leighton Broadcasting’s Wild Country 99 (KZPK) in St. Cloud, MN. The show will originate from Nashville.

In addition to live broadcasts, highlights from Taste of Country Mornings will be accessible to the site’s nearly four million followers across multiple digital platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and X/Twitter.

Wood commented, “This is such a unique, amazing opportunity and I couldn’t be more excited to join the team. I’m ready to hear stories from the listeners and share my own, too. But mainly, I’m hoping I don’t screw it up.”