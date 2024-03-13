NAB Aims To Recruit Young Broadcasters With ‘You Belong Here’

The National Association of Broadcasters is the latest broadcasting organization looking to invigorate radio with diverse and dynamic young talent. The “You Belong Here” campaign has been deployed in collaboration with the NAB Leadership Foundation.

“You Belong Here” seeks to address the urgent need for new talent in broadcasting. It provides stations nationwide with resources to effectively showcase job opportunities and attract a diverse range of candidates.

The NAB’s digital toolkit offers stations a variety of materials, including a customizable 30-second spot, a comprehensive video suitable for educational settings or career fairs, and a suite of social media and digital assets. These tools are designed to guide job seekers to YouBelongHere.media, where they can explore how their skills align with broadcasting careers and access a wide array of job listings in the field.

The campaign sheds light on the career possibilities in on-air, sales, and engineering roles and beyond.

Broadcast groups have enjoyed success from new initiatives to recruit young broadcasters from high schools and colleges, notably, the Michigan Association of Broadcasters’ “Be There” PSA and education campaign.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt stated, “‘You Belong Here’ is our commitment to growing and diversifying the broadcasting industry, and showcasing its wide range of career opportunities. Our goal is to attract a broad range of talent, showcasing broadcasting as a career that provides unique opportunities to make meaningful contributions to local communities across the country. We are excited to empower a new generation of broadcasters dedicated to innovation and community service.”