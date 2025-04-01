Jammin’ Is Out, Maxima Is In As Bilingual Format Comes To Vegas

Beasley Media Group is the latest broadcaster to launch an English-language music/Spanish-language talk hybrid station, as Jammin’ 105.7 becomes 105.7 Maxima (KOAS). The station is designed to reflect the bilingual and bicultural identity of Las Vegas.

While on-air talent and station imaging are presented in Spanish, the music lineup features primarily English-language pop hits from the 1980s through the early 2000s. Bilingual advertising is integrated into the station’s format.

Beasley Media Group Chief Content Officer Justin Chase said, “This is an exciting new format for Beasley that was custom-designed for the unique bilingual audience in Las Vegas. With the positioning statement as ‘Para Nosotros’ (translation ‘For Us’), we are proud to be a new part of the Hispanic community in Las Vegas!”

Beasley Media Group Las Vegas Cluster Manager Ronnie Glover emphasized, “Las Vegas is one of the most culturally rich and dynamic markets in the country. 105.7 Maxima is designed to reflect the heartbeat of this community by delivering a music experience that resonates deeply with bilingual and bicultural audiences.”

Operations Manager Cat Thomas added, “This really speaks to the expanding audience in Las Vegas. Maxima 105.7 is a reflection of our growing culture and provides a unique entertainment option for our community.”

Similar formats have been seeing quick success across Florida, as iHeartMedia and Cox Media Group both test the space.