‘Éxitos’ Exits Orlando Airwaves As WOEX Flips To Hybrid ‘Hits’

Cox Media Group Orlando has rebranded Éxitos 96.5 (WOEX) as HITS 96.5, introducing a new English-language music/Spanish-language talk hybrid to Central Florida. The station will feature a mix of pop hits from the ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s, with Spanish-speaking hosts.

The station had played Spanish-language CHR. HITS 96.5’s daily talent lineup will still feature Epi Colon, Liliani Hernandez, Luis Angel, and Martica.

CMG Radio Orlando Vice President and Market Manager JC Campese stated, “As Central Florida continues to grow, our community has asked for a station like HITS 96.5, and we’re proud to deliver this exciting new brand. Our responsibility as broadcasters is to serve our community — our entire community.”

Director of Branding and Programming Raymond Hernandez, who joined the station in 2022, added, “We’re thrilled to bring Hispanics in Orlando the music they grew up with from the 80s, 90s, and today, but with on-air personalities speaking to them in Spanish. We want to break out of the usual Latin formats and deliver music and content in a way that resonates with Hispanics based on their countries of origin.”

Competitor iHeartMedia has had success with a similar hybrid format on stations in Fort Myers and Miami.

The change comes with the recent addition of three new Spanish-language music stations catering to Hispanic audiences in the Orlando market. Norsan Media purchased the three signals from JVC Broadcasting for $6 million, launching Kaliente 103.1 (WFYY), featuring tropical music genres like Salsa and Reggaeton; Suave 105.5 (W288CJ), offering Spanish adult contemporary hits from the 80s, 90s, and today; and Poder 660 (WDYZ-AM), focusing on Regional Mexican music, including Banda and Mariachi.