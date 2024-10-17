CRS 2025 Opens Applications for Rusty Walker Scholarship

Country Radio Broadcasters has opened applications for the 2025 Rusty Walker Scholarship Program for emerging talent in the Country format. Three recipients will be awarded registration, hotel accommodations, and airfare to attend CRS 2025 in Nashville.

Set for February 19-21, scholarship winners will also be honored during the event.

The Rusty Walker Scholarship is available to full-time radio station employees attending CRS for the first time. Applicants must submit an online application through the Rusty Walker Scholarship page on the CRS website and include a 500-word essay explaining why they should be considered.

The deadline for submissions is November 1.

Supported by DMR/Interactive, the scholarship program pays tribute to the late Rusty Walker, a former CRS board member, Country Radio Hall of Fame inductee, and influential industry mentor. Established to continue his legacy, the scholarship aims to nurture new talent in country radio.

Nominations are also open for CRS’ Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award, which honors individuals in the Country radio industry who demonstrate outstanding generosity, community service, and compassion. The award, named after the late Tom Rivers, a 17-year broadcast veteran, celebrates his legacy following his passing in 2004.

Past honorees include notable figures like SiriusXM’s Storme Warren, Alpha Media’s Tim Leary, and iHeartMedia’s “Dollar” Bill Lawson. Nominations can be submitted on the CRS website until December 6.