Former Tulsa Morning Host Famous For Prank Calls Passes Away

Former Tulsa radio personality and renowned prank caller Brent Douglas passed away on February 8. For nearly three decades, he was one-half of the KMOD Morning Zoo duo Phil & Brent with Phil Stone, where he became famous for his character Roy D. Mercer.

Previously a pharmacist, Douglas joined KMOD in 1985. Phil & Brent would go on to become syndicated and release more than 15 Roy D. Mercer comedy albums. They finished their show in 2012 amid a contract dispute. Stone passed away a month later from complications from heart disease.

In a social media statement, KMOD said, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of Brent Douglas, Roy D. Mercer, who is one of the patriarchs of KMOD. Brent’s impact continues to be felt every day, not just on KMOD, but on any social media platform. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and all who were lucky enough to have Brent in their lives.”

Former KMOD Morning Zoo producer Brent Thompson told KOKI-TV, “My thoughts go out to Brent’s family as they deal with their loss. And that includes the radio family he built over a fantastic career in entertainment and broadcast. He will be missed, but never forgotten.”