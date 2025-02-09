ABC News Sends Podcast to Radio for First Time with ‘Start Here’

ABC Audio is expanding its daily news podcast Start Here to radio with a syndicated weekend edition for ABC News Radio affiliates starting February 21. The hourlong show, Start Here Weekend, will explore the week’s top stories with host Brad Mielke.

The program will feature in-depth conversations with ABC News correspondents, experts, and newsmakers. Start Here is the third-most downloaded ABC podcast and boasts the highest listen-through rate. The move to radio marks a first for ABC Audio.

Listeners can continue to access Start Here weekday editions on all podcast platforms or watch the show each morning on ABC News Live.

ABC Audio Vice President Liz Alesse said, “The expansion of Start Here into radio programming underscores ABC News’ dedication to delivering engaging, insightful journalism and commitment to meeting audience demand for high-quality, trustworthy reporting anytime, anywhere and on any platform. We’re excited to introduce new listeners to Start Here, extend the show’s multiplatform reach, and further solidify ABC News’ leadership in the audio space.”