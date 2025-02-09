Stephen King’s Radio Stations Revived With Philanthropic Twist

Two Bangor radio stations once owned by author Stephen King are set to return to the airwaves under new ownership, and the sale will provide a major boost to a local nonprofit fighting food insecurity in Maine.

In December, King announced his plans to close WKIT, WZON, and WZLO after 40 years. The “King of Horror” cited ongoing financial struggles as the reason for the decision, saying he had covered station losses for years while streamlining his business affairs. While WKIT was quickly sold to local businessmen Jeff Solari and Greg Hawes for $500,000, WZON and WZLO remained on the market.

But now, Jay Hanson’s Mix Maine Media has acquired WZON and WZLO from King’s Zone Corporation for $125,000. As part of the agreement, $75,000 of the purchase price will be donated to Heart of Maine United Way, a nonprofit dedicated to combating food insecurity across six Maine counties.

Heart of Maine United Way President and CEO Shirar Patterson told Spectrum News the donation will help address growing food insecurity in the region, adding, “We have more and more people than ever reaching out to us and our partners to receive support. This funding is going to, for one, shine a light on the issue, but [also] allow us to help and serve even more people in our communities.”

The funds will be distributed over three years once the sale is finalized, pending FCC approval.

As reported by RBR+TVBR, the sale agreement also includes a provision for Hanson’s company to share in the costs of removing the existing broadcast towers owned by The Zone Corporation. Legal representation for the transaction includes Mark Denbo of Smithwick & Belendiuk for The Zone Corporation and Brad Deutsch of Foster Garvey for J. Hanson Company.