Bangor Businessmen Save One of Stephen King’s Radio Stations

In a last-minute plot twist, one of author Stephen King’s Maine radio stations has been spared its terrible fate. Classic rock station WKIT 100.3 will continue broadcasting to Bangor under new ownership from two local business owners.

Jeff Solari and Greg Hawes announced they are taking over the station, which will operate under Rock Lobster Radio LLC pending FCC approval in 2025.

Earlier this month, King made national headlines with the announcement he would be shutting down his three radio stations – WZON-AM, WKIT, and WZLO – on December 31. The decision marks the end of King’s 40-year involvement in radio, which he and his wife, Tabitha King, managed under The ZONE Corporation.

King revealed the stations have consistently struggled financially, requiring him to cover losses over the years, and the closure is part of his efforts to streamline his business affairs.

In a joint statement, Solari and Hawes said, “We couldn’t let it die. Hundreds – if not thousands – of people posted, called, or reached out when they heard the news 100.3 was getting the plug pulled. Longtime listeners were devastated. But now the grief can fade. The voices you love are staying right here.”

There is no word on whether WZON and WZLO will be spared as well.