K-FROG Surpasses $198K for Loma Linda Patients

Audacy’s K-FROG 95.1 (KFRG) in Riverside, CA, held its 23rd annual K-Froggers for Kids Radiothon, raising more than $198,000 to support pediatric patients at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital facing cancer and other serious illnesses.

K-FROG radio hosts Guy & Kelli, Heather Froglear & Dana, and Anthony & Pepper shared inspiring stories of patient families and updates about the hospital’s work. Loma Linda University Provost Ronald Carter dressed as Santa Claus to bring holiday cheer, greeting families who attended or called in to donate.

For its duration, the K-Froggers for Kids Radiothon has raised more than $7 million to provide critical resources for young patients and their families during medical treatments.

Loma Linda University Health Hospitals CEO Anthony Hilliard commented, “Our children are among the most vulnerable members of our community. Providing comprehensive care to children of the Inland Empire is so crucial. We are so grateful for the partnership with Stater Brothers Charities and K-FROG Radio to support the kids of the Inland Empire.”

