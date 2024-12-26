Mitch Albom’s WJR Radiothon Raises Record $2.2 Million

The 13th annual SAY Detroit Radiothon, hosted by author and WJR-AM afternoon host Mitch Albom and his co-host Ken Brown, raised a record-breaking $2,227,573.44. During the radiothon, two Detroit families received keys to new homes through the Working Homes/Working Families program.

One family had been living in a fire-damaged house, while others faced challenges such as workplace injuries, rental scams, and job loss.

The 15-hour event supports SAY Detroit, the nonprofit Albom founded in 2006 to provide services such as education, healthcare, and housing to Detroiters in need. The radiothon brought together Detroiters who benefit from SAY Detroit’s programs, along with local celebrities, media personalities, and national figures.

Pistons owner Tom Gores and his wife pledged $350,000 with $100,000 dedicated to mental health initiatives. Additional donations came from actors Hugh Jackman, Tim Allen, and J.K. Simmons, among others.

Albom told the Detroit Free Press, “This event went from a cute idea to a cornerstone of SAY Detroit’s fundraising. Over 13 years, it’s grown into a red letter day on the charity calendar, which we are so grateful for. We are blessed to be able to help so many needy Detroiters through our programs and the partner charities we help support. Every year I’m blown away by the incredible generosity of the metro Detroit community.”

SAY Detroit’s radiothon has raised more than $14 million since its creation, including $2,064,014 at last year’s event.

