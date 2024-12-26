Central Texas Radio Stations Help 507 Families This Christmas

Two Central Texas radio operators hosted toy drives before the holidays that helped 507 Brownwood families this Christmas. Wendlee Broadcasting and Brown County Broadcasting collectively gathered more than 2,300 toys and $16,000 for Brown County Toys for Kids.

The Two-Steppin’ for Toys event on Brown County’s KOXE 101.3 and Magic 1380 (KBWD-AM) gathered 1,151 toys and raised $7,272.70 in donations. Wendlee’s toy drive contributed an additional 1,150 toys and $9,400.

Brown County Toys for Kids was founded in 1997 by Wanda Thacker Martin and the late Dennis Thacker. Martin continues to lead the program with her daughters and their families.

