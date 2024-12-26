San Antonio Host Makes Return to the Airwaves After Layoffs

After being cut from mornings at Cox Media Group San Antonio’s Hits 105.3 (KSMG) in November layoffs, Tony Cortez is rejoining the cluster to host mornings on KONO 101.1. The position came open thanks to a lineup shift from midday host Steve Casanova’s retirement.

KONO announced the news on social media, sharing, “Please welcome San Antonio favorite Tony Cortez to the KO-NO Airwaves. Tony takes over the KO-NO Morning Show Monday 12/30.” Cortez fills the spot left by Tony Christopher, who replaces Casanova.

In San Antonio, Cortez has worked at Mix 96.1 (KXXM) and KXTN-AM. He also spent seven years at Energy 94.1 (KTFM) as Assistant Program Director and afternoon host. In 2019, he joined Hits 105.3, progressing from evenings to afternoons and eventually to mornings.

Casanova commented, “Tony Cortez is a consummate radio personality. I can’t wait to hear him blast off next Monday!”