Former Detroit Public Radio Voice Passes Away After Illness

Detroit public radio outlet WDET is mourning the loss of former Program Director and air-talent Judy Adams. WDET confirmed on Thursday that Adams passed away Tuesday morning following an illness. Her radio career spanned over four decades, with more than 30 years at WDET.

Adams was known for her deep knowledge of music across genres which she shared on multiple programs, including Morphogenesis and The Judy Adams Program. In addition to her work at WDET, Adams most recently served as a music blogger and guest host on WRCJ.

WDET Program Director Adam Fox said, “Music knowledge in taste in WDET listeners was shaped and inspired by Judy’s early embrace of emerging musicians and world music. Many of the current WDET hosts were inspired and hired by Judy.”

Former WDET General Manager Caryn G. Mathes posted on social media, “Deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of my 23-year partner in leadership of WDET-FM Detroit, Judy Adams. Judy was a brilliant radio on-air talent, programmer, marketer, composer and events designer and had an extraordinary ability to develop new talent. Many people owe the careers they have today, to Judy.”