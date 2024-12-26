The Season of Giving Special Edition: A Top 10 Countdown

As the holidays continue and Mariah is once again being put in cryogenic slumber to emerge sometime in November, the Radio Ink headlines are taking the opportunity to recognize radio’s biggest contributors to communities across America.

As we’ve reported over the past two months, stations and clusters have again raised millions of dollars for worthy and crucial causes, as documented in our annual Radio Ink Season of Giving Tally. It’s one of my favorite traditions that we do here. Beyond the entertainment and companionship that radio provides, an FCC license comes with the obligation to serve the public interest and the common good.

Whether it’s raising money for children’s hospitals, feeding the needy, helping save the lives of animals, providing a joyful Christmas to foster kids, assisting fellow broadcasters, or any of the multitude of amazing ways you help your neighbors and show why radio matters – thank you!

While the Tally is certainly not an individual contest (but we’d still love to beat last year’s grand total) we wanted to celebrate the ten biggest givers of the 2024 season (so far – keep sending your good news). We’ll start at number ten and head all the way down to number one.

Plus, enjoy a new Woman to Watch feature from Charese Frugé and a useful Q1 sales tip from Chris Stonick on the journey!

Our usual headlines will return tomorrow. Enjoy.

– Cameron Coats, Radio Ink Online Editor

