Women to Watch: Averianna The Personality, YoCo Nashville 96.7

(By Charese Frugé) Averianna The Personality is a Host at YoCo Nashville 96.7 (WYCZ-AM). She started in radio in 2020 after leaving a reporter Job at WNBJ-LD in Jackson, TN. She worked at Streetz 99.3 from 2020-2021 and iHeart’s 101.1 The Beat from 2021-2022.

Her responsibilities include loading songs into the system, recording commercials, hosting shows, doing live remotes, and managing social media. She has several side hustles that also keep her busy as an Executive Producer of the television show ATP’s Music City Check-In and the series Strictly4theLadies.

Averianna received her bachelor’s degree in 2017 from Middle Tennessee State University and immediately moved to LA to pursue her dream of being a radio and television host but ended up back in her native state of Tennessee.

Averianna’s vibe for both platforms is a mixture of, “Wildin’ Out, with a little Soul Train action. It’s a culturally put-together show where we showcase the hottest movers and shakers in the city hoping to provide resources and platforms for all kinds of music in Nashville,” she says. The most rewarding part of her job these days is hosting for the CMAs and meeting stars and celebrities. “It’s not the easiest job around,” she says. “Especially when you are a female working in a predominately male business. But I don’t allow anyone to tell me ‘no’ and I do my best to create my own opportunities.”

If Averianna’s career had worked out differently from radio and TV, she would most likely be producing music – which she loves to do in her spare time.

Like most in the business, Averianna uses AI in her administrative work and for research, but she understands that most people who live and die by it are just looking for instant gratification. And she agrees that it will never be able to replace authentic and local personalities. As much as companies are trying to do that right now, they will never be able to cover emergencies or natural disasters like a live and local body in-studio.

As for what’s missing in the business right now, Averianna says it’s the lack of attention to detail. “There’s less usage of radio for promotional reasons. We’re less concerned now about engaging the audience than we are about making a buck or two. We aren’t adding the personal or unique touches that separate us from other mediums anymore, like using music drops to promote new music or Artist promos to bring the star power to the audience. So the shows just have to have influential people to engage the audience that much more. We need to focus on quality content. The industry needs more authenticity and kingdom workers to keep spreading their light!”

Speaking of, Averianna is looking forward to spreading her light by growing and expanding her radio career and debuting her television show worldwide while gathering at least twenty seasons under her belt.

Follow Averianna The Personality on her website, AveriannaThePersonality.com, and Facebook, Instagram and TikTok: @AveriannathePersonality

Charese Frugé is an award-winning Content, Broadcast, and Marketing executive with over 20 years of experience in markets like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, San Diego, and Las Vegas. As the owner of MC Media, she works with radio brands and individual talents, especially young women, helping them grow their brands and negotiate on their own behalf. Find her at @MCMediaOnline. See more Women to Watch here.