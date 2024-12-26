Timing Your Ads for Maximum Impact

(By Chris Stonick) I received another question from a loyal Radio Ink reader. They wrote, “Chris, are some days better to run recruitment ads?” Actually? Yes! I have long professed that the best days to run are Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday – for three specific reasons.

Reason #1 – Mondays are, well, Mondays for almost everyone. It’s scientifically the least exciting day to go to work and people are more likely to consider a job change at the beginning of the week. (Plus, according to the American Medical Association, more heart attacks on Monday morning at 10a than any other time. By recruiting on Mondays, you could be saving lives!)

Reason #2 – Generally, there are fewer ads played early-week versus later in the week, so their ads stand out more.

Reason #3 – Generally, early-week ads cost less… so they get more bang for their buck! Run evenly on these days, 24 hours a day, and you’ll reach people working first, second, and third shifts.

Of course, don’t get me wrong. If a client has a great need and plenty of budget, we run seven days a week!

Have a question about recruitment advertising? Get in touch with me. I will be answering selections in a future article! If your radio group is looking to capture these dollars for 2025, we should talk.

For more than three decades, Chris Stonick has helped thousands of organizations across the country with recruiting and retention while generating well over $100,000,000 in billing for his client radio stations. Contact Chris at 863-397-5615 or by email. Read Chris’ Radio Ink archives here.