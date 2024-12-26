Milwaukee Brewers Find New Radio Home in Madison

Starting with the 2025 season, Milwaukee Brewers radio broadcasts in the Madison area will shift to Good Karma Brands’ ESPN 100.5 Madison (WTLX) from Mid-West Family Broadcasting’s 1670 The Zone (WOZN-AM).

Good Karma Brands manages the Brewers Radio Network, anchored by flagship station WTMJ-AM in Milwaukee. The Brewers had aired on The Zone since 2020, following a previous run on iHeartMedia’s WIBA. The 2025 Brewers regular season is set to kick off on March 27 with an away game against the New York Yankees.

The addition of Brewers baseball expands ESPN Madison’s sports programming, which already includes coverage of the Milwaukee Bucks as part of the Bucks Radio Network, also operated by Good Karma.

Good Karma Brands CEO Craig Karmazin commented, “Milwaukee Brewers baseball has a rich history that resonates deeply with fans across Wisconsin, and we’re thrilled to bring that tradition to Madison.”

“For decades, 620 WTMJ has been the iconic home of Brewers baseball, and we’re proud to expand that legacy by making Brewers broadcasts accessible to even more fans in Madison. This partnership not only strengthens our commitment to delivering top-tier sports content but also creates incredible opportunities for our fans, partners, and teammates to connect with the game they love.”