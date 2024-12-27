We Can’t Afford the Same Old Lang Syne

(By Deborah Parenti) You may be familiar with the quote, “A year from now, you will wish you started today.” As the door closes on 2024, three critical radio issues remain unfulfilled. Moving into the new year, I fear there’s not too much longer we can “kick the can” before we all pay the price.

The AM Radio in Every Vehicle Act

The hourglass has already run out on the AM Radio in Every Vehicle Act in the current Congress. I am usually an optimist, but the odds of winning a second-round fight on Capitol Hill are slim. As we take up the fight again, momentum is now on the side of the automakers – who are already prepared to make AM a thing of the past on the automotive dash. Could FM be close behind? With approximately half of radio listening occurring in cars, this would be a devastating blow.

Journalism Competition and Preservation Act

The decline of local news outlets has created an environment where disinformation can thrive. The Local Journalism Act seeks to bolster local newsrooms, which could help arrest or even reverse these trends. And there is support from Stagwell Global’s “The Future of News” initiative designed to encourage brands to advertise in news products. At Forecast 2025, Stagwell Vice Chair David Sable shared, “When a brand pauses advertising, it is defunding news. Think about the uncertainty of that.”

Reinstatement of the Minority Tax Certificate

The potential reinstatement of the minority tax certificate program is crucial for promoting diversity in both radio and television ownership. Currently, women comprise around 7% of radio station owners and people of color represent less than 3%. That’s dismal if we truly desire ownership to reflect this country’s rich and diverse palette. And at a time when many major groups might do everyone a favor by shedding stations in smaller markets that are receiving little or no attention in favor of larger-market properties, it could prove a boon to the industry overall.

New years are thought to provide fresh starts, even for lingering challenges. But these challenges won’t wait for us much longer as the world – our competitors included – moves ahead. Now is the time to fully recommit, because by December 2025, it may be too late.

We’ll wish we’d started today.

Deborah Parenti is President and Publisher of Radio Ink. Reach Deborah at [email protected]. Read her Radio Ink digital archives here or get her latest Publisher’s Beat each month with a digital or print subscription here.