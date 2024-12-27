News Avoidance Hits Radio as Advertisers Navigate Risks

In the wake of the 2024 elections, radio news outlets are already worried about audience erosion – but a new study reveals that two areas of news coverage, in particular, could lead to active avoidance from a majority of Americans in the days ahead.

The data from AP-NORC, which surveyed 1,251 American adults, reveals that 65% feel the need to limit their media consumption about government and politics, highlighting a growing sense of information overload. This fatigue is highest (72%) among Democrats. 63% of Independents follow and even 59% of Republicans expressed a need to limit their intake of political news.

While political news is a primary driver, other sensitive topics also lead to increased news avoidance.

51% of respondents indicated they feel the need to limit their consumption of news about overseas conflicts. The economy was third, with 45% of adults seeking to limit their exposure. Climate change is also a topic that sees a significant portion of the population (42%) looking to reduce their news intake.

While this does not mean that radio news outlets should drop political coverage, especially with the new administration, it could lead to a rise of localism in coverage – at least for now.

Another point of note from the AP-NORC findings: public opinion on advertisers taking a stand on political issues remains complex. While the public is generally supportive of small and local businesses speaking out, they are more skeptical of large corporations, professional athletes, and celebrities.

The poll found that 43% of adults approve of small businesses speaking out on political issues, compared to only 25% for large companies. This comes in the wake of many consumers pushing back against brands that take a stance on political or social issues.

The poll shows that 26% of adults approve of professional athletes speaking out on political issues, while 24% approve of celebrities doing the same. Only 11% of Republicans and 12% of Independents approved of celebrities taking a stand. As local celebrities, this is something that air talent should likely keep in mind.