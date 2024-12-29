Alpha Saginaw Radiothon Exceeds Goal for Michigan Missions

Alpha Media’s Saginaw cluster, led by Newsradio WSGW, held its 19th annual Sharing Hope radiothon on December 12, raising funds to support rescue ministries in the Mid-Michigan area. This year’s goal of $60,000 was surpassed for a total of $66,650.

Funds raised during the 12-hour event will benefit five organizations: the City Rescue Mission, Good Samaritan Rescue, Impact Designs, Samaritan Youth Shelter, and Labadie Lofts across Saginaw and Bay City, providing critical services such as shelter, food, clothing, and counseling.

WSGW was joined by sister stations 94.5 The Moose (WCEN), 106.3 The Core (WGER), and Kiss 107.1 (WTLZ).

Coordinator Bill Hobson told WJRT-TV, “There were over 200 people last night that stayed at the rescue mission in Saginaw or the rescue mission in Bay City. And without the mission those people would probably be out in these harsh conditions. So this day is about providing days of hope and care for everybody in need.”

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Online Editor Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.