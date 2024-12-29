iHeart San Diego Rady Children’s Giveathon Generates $437,264

iHeartMedia San Diego’s eight radio stations joined forces for the seventh annual iHeart Rady Children’s Giveathon on December 11 and 12 to benefit Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego. Listeners contributed $437,264 through phone, text, and online donations to support lifesaving technology, pediatric research, and programs providing care for children in need, including those without private medical insurance.

Channel 93.3, ROCK 105.3, Star 94.1, 101.5 KGB, JAM’N 95.7, Newsradio 600 KOGO, San Diego Sports 760, and The Patriot AM 1360 personalities shared interviews with former patients, physicians, and the families of current patients, who recounted their experiences with Rady Children’s Hospital.

Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, a 551-bed facility, serves as the region’s only pediatric trauma center.

iHeartMedia San Diego Market President Noreen Ippolito said, “The generosity of our listeners will help ensure that every child gets the best care possible, right here in our community.”

