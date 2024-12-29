Lamont Comes Back to The Bone – Sans Tonelli – With New Show

After leaving the airwaves in November, Lamont Hollywood is set to return to Bay Area radio without his co-host of 35 years. The Lamont Show will debut on January 6 on 107.7 The Bone (KSAN), taking the place of The Lamont & Tonelli Show with Paul Tonelli.

Joining Hollywood on the new program will be KSAN Program Director Chasta and Danny “Baby Huey” Delmore. The announcement

Hollywood and Tonelli first launched their morning show in 1989 at KSJO in San Jose before moving to KSAN in 2003. Their final broadcast together was on November 15, prompting discussions around whether the departure was tied to Cumulus layoffs at the cluster.

At the time, Market Manager Larry Blumhagen said, “We make these moves as Cumulus San Francisco is experiencing an exceptionally successful year. We continue to evolve as an organization committed to excellence and to growing for the future.”