A New APD For WAPE: Caitlin Fisher Returns to Jacksonville

Caitlin Fisher is returning to her hometown of Jacksonville to join Cox Media Group’s 95.1 WAPE as Assistant Program Director and Afternoon Host. Fisher has spent the past three years co-hosting mornings at CMG Tulsa’s K95.5 (KWEN).

Fisher will still be heard in Tulsa, voicetracking middays on K95.5 and nights on Mix 96.5 starting in February. The move marks a return to Florida after nine years.

Reflecting on the transition, Fisher said in a social media post, “This was not an easy decision as I will truly miss hosting a fun (sometimes chaotic) morning show with Matt [Bradley], all the friends that have become family these past 3+ years and leaving behind memories I will cherish forever. Definitely won’t miss the very early mornings though, tbh.”

She added, “It was impossible to pass up this amazing career boost and chance to be back home with family after 9 years! I now have the opportunity to learn the skills needed for my dream job, which is being an APD in country radio.”