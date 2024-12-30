CRS 2025 Welcomes Back Diversity Breakfast With War & Treaty

Country Radio Seminar has announced more details about the return of the Y’All Means All: Diversity Breakfast at CRS 2025, set for Wednesday, February 19. The event will feature a panel dedicated to fostering diversity and inclusion within the Country music industry.

This year’s panel, moderated by Equal Access/mtheory Director Tiffany Provenzano, includes a distinguished lineup of voices: The War & Treaty, Brooke Eden, Radio One Indianapolis’ Hank-FM Program Director Sean Copeland, and BMI Executive Director of Creative Shannon Sanders.

The discussion will focus on representation, breaking barriers, and creating inclusive environments within Country radio and the broader music industry. The event also seeks to reassure minority groups entering the industry that leaders in positions of influence reflect and represent them.

Along with the breakfast, CRS 2025 will feature an expanded Digital Music Summit running throughout the three-day event, offering panels, networking sessions, and artist spotlights focused on the intersection of streaming and radio. Highlights include the return of the Cycle of A Song series, which follows the journey of three songs with insights from artists, labels, streaming curators, and radio programmers.

CRS is offering a special rate for those who have faced job loss in the past year, available until January 17. Additional information is available on the CRS website.