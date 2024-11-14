CRS 2025 Offers Discounted Rate for Those Hit By Radio Layoffs

The recent rash of industry job cuts has prompted the Country Radio Seminar to extend a discounted registration rate to those affected. The special “unemployment rate” is available to those who have faced unemployment since the last CRS event, providing event access to three days of sessions, workshops, networking events, and luncheons.

This initiative reflects CRS’s dedication to career development and aims to help individuals reconnect and explore new opportunities within Country radio and the music industry. The 2025 agenda includes professional advancement sessions designed to highlight transferable skills, monetize radio expertise, and identify opportunities beyond traditional industry roles.

The discounted package includes everything except admission to the New Faces of Country Music Show.

Eligible individuals can register at the $299 unemployment rate by selecting “unemployment rate” as the registration type when applying. The offer is available until January 17. Additional information is available on the CRS website.