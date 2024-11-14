Latino Media Network Names Rodriguez-Leon EVP of Audio Sales

Latino Media Network has announced the appointment of Raysa Rodriguez-Leon as Executive Vice President of Audio Sales and Client Solutions. Her more than 25 years in media and ad sales include a tenure leading Katz Media Group’s Miami office.

In 2020, she was honored with the Radio Ink Medallas de Cortez for Marketer of the Year, reflecting her dedication to connecting audiences and advertisers. Rodriguez-Leon’s appointment coincides with LMN’s expansion following the acquisition of 17 radio stations in major Hispanic markets, including Los Angeles, Miami, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Houston.

Rodriguez-Leon joins LMN’s leadership team alongside co-founders Stephanie Valencia and Jessica Morales Rocketto and interim Chief Executive Officer Marc Manahan, following the departure of Sylvia Banderas Coffinet in July.

Valencia and Morales Rocketto shared, “Raysa’s impressive track record and dedication to connecting communities through audio platforms make her the ideal leader for this role. We are excited to have her join our leadership team to further our vision of creating impactful media that resonates with Latinos nationwide.”

Rodriguez-Leon expressed her excitement about the opportunity, stating, “Joining a Latina-owned radio broadcaster that aligns with my career passion and cultural values is a remarkable opportunity. I’m eager to contribute to LMN’s growth and its mission to inform, inspire, and celebrate Latinos across the country.”