Omaha’s KAT 103.7 Marks Veterans Day with 5,000 Thank You’s

iHeartMedia Omaha’s KAT 103.7 (KXKT) celebrated Veterans Day with its “Day of 5,000 Thank You’s” promotion, inviting listeners to create thank-you cards for area veterans. The initiative drew participation from local schools, businesses, and organizations, resulting in the collection of 5,304 cards.

The thank-you cards were distributed to Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, NE, and the US Veterans Administration Hospital in Omaha, ensuring veterans and active-duty military personnel received heartfelt messages of appreciation.

KAT 103.7’s staff, including Program Director Hoss Michaels, Gina Melton, and Steve Lundy, joined active-duty personnel and staff from the Military & Family Readiness Center at Offutt Air Force Base to deliver the cards.

Michaels told Radio Ink, “This is the third year doing this promotion and it keeps growing. It’s a highlight for our staff to put those cards into the hands of veterans and watch their faces light up knowing they haven’t been forgotten. It’s a small, but genuine gesture that our listeners feel connected to those that continue to serve and those that have served.”

