LABF and BFoA Silent Auction Now Open Through Giving Tuesday

At Radio Ink‘s Forecast 2025, a first-ever joint online silent auction was launched to benefit the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation and the Broadcasters Foundation of America. The “Fantasy Gifts and Experiences for Good” runs through Giving Tuesday.

This collaborative event, presented by Benztown, Radio Ink, and RBR+TVBR, aims to support the unique missions of these two nonprofit organizations dedicated to preserving broadcasting heritage and enriching lives within the industry. It all started with a special live auction during lunch at Forecast, as MC Juliet Huddy, Broadcasters Foundation President Tim McCarthy, and Benztown President and LABF Board Member Dave “Chachi” Denes sold a dream New York Yankees broadcast and game experience.

The auction features a wide selection of “fantasy” items donated just in time for the holiday season.

The catalogue includes:

Taylor Swift guitar, courtesy of Beasley Media Group

Four tickets to a Yankees game with a meet and greet with the play-by-play team, courtesy of Audacy

Two tickets to see the Dallas Cowboys in a luxury suite, courtesy of Compass Media Networks

Autographed basketball from Celtics star Jason Tatum courtesy of 98.5 the Sports Hub

Autographed Luka Doncic Signed Rookie Card courtesy of Benztown

MLB experience featuring two tickets + batting practice + meet the radio broadcasters to any one of these teams: Diamondbacks/Pirates/Rays/ Angels/Marlins, courtesy Skyview Networks.

Angels/Marlins, courtesy Skyview Networks. Acoustic guitar autographed by sixteen Country artists including Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Brothers Osborne, Kelsea Ballerini, and more. Courtesy of Premiere Networks and iHeart Media.

Courtesy of Premiere Networks and iHeart Media. BUNDLE Courtesy of NAB: 2 NAB Show Conference Passes in Las Vegas including NAB Broadcast Conference Sessions, Exhibitors Pass, Access to the NAB Membership Lounge and select NAB Happy Hour receptions. (NAB programmed conferences only) 4 premium tickets to one of the home games of the Washington Nationals during the 2025 season. These tickets are non-transferable and shall not be resold. Food & beverages are not included. (Subject to availability)

5-night stay at the 1000-acre Innisbrook Golf Resort and Spa in Florida. Courtesy of Joe D’Angelo.

Two VIP tickets to see the Dallas Cowboys, courtesy of Compass Media Networks

A pair of VIP Celtics tickets plus a meet and greet in the broadcast booth, experience courtesy of Beasley Media Group

Behind the scenes at the ESPN New York Studios with the Michael Kay Show. Courtesy of Good Karma Brands.

Bidding is open now and runs through 5p ET on Giving Tuesday, December 3. Participants can explore the items and place bids by visiting the auction website.

All proceeds will directly benefit LABF and BFOA, supporting their efforts to preserve broadcasting history and provide assistance to those in need within the industry.

Library of American Broadcasting Foundation Co-chairs Heidi Raphael and Jack Goodman commented, “We’re very honored to take part in this inaugural event that supports two important organizations making a difference in our industry. The LABF is proud to be a part of it as we work to preserve broadcasting’s incredible history!”

Radio Ink interviewed Dave “Chachi” Denes about the auction earlier this week. Read more here.