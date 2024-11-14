The Resume Dilemma: What Recruitment Ads Get Wrong

(By Chris Stonick) Should radio recruitment ads have a resume response request? In almost every case, the answer is a resounding NO! Think about this, when do most people update a resume? Answer: when they’re unemployed or unhappy.

If your client asks for a resume response, ask them if they’re looking for these types of applicants. If the answer is yes, then by all means include the resume response option. We could also take it a step further and say in the ad, “If you’re unemployed, unhappy, have a bad attitude, or recently failed a drug test, apply today!”

Not sure that would be a great ad.

Send them to their website to apply, give them a phone number to call, a text to apply, or apply in person. The only occupation that I am aware of that mandates a resume is for teachers. So, in that case, it’s okay. But in all other categories, it’s the last thing I’d want in my ad!

Have a question about recruitment advertising? Get in touch with me. I will be answering selections in a future article! If your radio group is looking to capture these dollars for 2025, we should talk.

For more than three decades, Chris Stonick has helped thousands of organizations across the country with recruiting and retention while generating well over $100,000,000 in billing for his client radio stations. Contact Chris at 863-397-5615 or by email. Read Chris’ Radio Ink archives here.